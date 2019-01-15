Three men and juvenile arrested in Madera after Fresno gun burglary

Three men police say burglarized a home in east-central Fresno on Monday, taking four long guns, are in custody after undercover officers tracked them down to an apartment in Madera.
In custody are Javier Valencia, 19; Darshaun Brewer, 23; and Elias Ramirez, 21; and an unidentified juvenile.
The burglary took place about 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Holland Avenue. A witness was able to video the three suspects fleeing the burglary in a gold Mercedes Benz, Fresno police Capt. Mindy Casto said.
Detectives from the department’s auto theft team found the car involved in the burglary and several men who matched witness and video information. A warrant was served at a nearby apartment and the three were taken into custody. The four guns, three shotguns and a rifle, were also recovered.
The suspects were booked on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, and other charges.
