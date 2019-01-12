Visalia police search for three suspects in robbery, seeking public’s help

The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in search of three people who allegedly robbed a victim outside Froggie’s Bar, according to a news release.
Police arrived on scene around 10 p.m. Friday where they discovered an argument happened outside the bar and resulted in a physical fight. The three attackers allegedly ganged up on the victim and stole his wallet and cellphone before fleeing.
No names or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738. Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.
Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98
