Suspect invades home, hides in bedroom in his attempt to flee from Porterville Police

A man with five outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a high-speed chase and invading an occupied apartment in his attempt to flee, according to a Porterville Police Department news release.
Driver Christopher Verdugo, 32, of Corona had officers in pursuit for several minutes before entering an apartment complex near the 900th block of W. Olive Avenue, where the suspect ended up colliding with a building and fled on foot from the impaired vehicle.
Verdugo tried to escape by invading an occupied apartment nearby and attempted to hide in a bedroom. Officers, however, were able to locate and arrest him.
The residents of the apartment unit were not injured and were not familiar with the suspect, Porterville Police added.
Verdugo was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Porterville Substation, where he is being held without bail, according to the news release. Verdugo was on parole and had five outstanding warrants for his arrests.
The pursuit begun when a Porterville police officer noticed a a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business just before 3 a.m. The officer attempted to approach the driver but fled immediately.
