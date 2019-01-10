Pistol seized after southwest Fresno pursuit

A Fresno gang member was arrested and a loaded pistol seized Tuesday night after a chase in southwest Fresno, police reported.
Police say Leroy Rogers, 28, was taken into custody by officers patrolling for gun violence after recent shootings near Jensen and Elm avenues. Sgt. Antonio Rivera said officers attempted to pull over Rogers for a traffic violation, but Rogers sped away before stopping and running from the car in the 1400 block of East Calwa Avenue. He reportedly tossed the handgun during the flight. A passenger in the car escaped.
Rogers was booked on multiple weapons charges.
