Sheriff’s office detectives investigate gunshot killing west of Fresno

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the gunshot slaying of a man found on a rural road early Wednesday west of Fresno.
The victim was discovered in front of a farmhouse on dead-end Dower Avenue near Herndon Avenue, close to the San Joaquin River.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said a driver encountered the body about 7:15 a.m. Believing that the victim had been struck by a vehicle, the driver called the California Highway Patrol. But when CHP officers arrived, they determined that the male victim, in his 30s or 40s, had been struck by at least one bullet. The CHP then turned over the case to the sheriff’s office.
It was not immediately clear whether the victim was shot at the scene or if the body was left at the location.
Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood, talking to neighbors to determine if anyone remembers seeing anything. They are also trying to see if there is any video evidence that can be obtained from nearby cameras. Botti said there is a video camera just feet from where the body was found, but apparently it was not working at the time of the incident.
The coroner will release the identity of the victim, the first homicide of 2019, at a later time.
