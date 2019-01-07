For months, he pretended to be cop and pulled people over. Now he’s under arrest

A 50-year-old Madera man was taken into custody on Monday on multiple counts of false imprisonment and impersonating a peace office.
According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Alejandro Meza Aguilar admitted to installing red and blue lights on his pickup truck and using them to pull over other vehicles over the past three months.
In November, the sheriff’s office received several reports of people being pulled over in the area of Avenue 14 and Road 23, and Highway 145 and Avenue 7. The suspect drove a white single-cab pickup (possibly a Ford) with front and rear facing red and blue flashing lights and a blue stripe along the side.
Deputies responded to similar reports Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 and identified Aguilar as a suspect based on victim and witness statements. He was eventually identified from a photo lineup, and detectives served a search warrant at his home.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim in this case can contact the department at 559-675-7770.
