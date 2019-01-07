Police searching for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run in southwest Fresno

Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision Monday morning that left one woman dead.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, was crossing California Avenue at Martin Luther King Boulevard in southwest Fresno around 8:30 a.m. when she was struck. She was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died, police said.
The vehicle was traveling south on Martin Luther King Boulevard turning east on California Avenue when it struck the woman. The police department’s Collision Reconstruction and the Hit and Run units are investigating the incident and looking for anyone who may have seen the collision.
Potential witnesses can contact Detective Maffei or Detective Jansen at 559-621-5050.
