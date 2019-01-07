Crime

Man shot in the leg near Manchester Gate Elementary in central Fresno

By Ashleigh Panoo

January 07, 2019 03:47 PM

Police were investigating after a man was shot in the leg in central Fresno on Monday.

After receiving calls about shots fired on East Dakota Avenue and North Effie Street, officers found the man nearby with one gunshot wound around 2:23 p.m., according to Sgt. James Fowler.

The wound was not considered life-threatening, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Several shots were fired, but police were just beginning their investigation and have little suspect information, Fowler said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Although Manchester GATE Elementary is about a block away, there was no lockdown called.

