Inmates collude in knife attack on guard at Corcoran substance abuse treatment prison

Two inmates are being investigated for attempted murder after a guard at Corcoran Substance Abuse Treatment Facility was stabbed with an inmate-made knife.
The attack at the state prison happened about noon Sunday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday.
Inmate Jubenal Mendoza, 27, created a distraction while another inmate, Edwin Perez, 31, retrieved the knife and stabbed the guard several times, the CDCR said.
Other correctional officers used two 40mm less-than-lethal rounds, physical force and expandable batons to stop the attack. The two inmates were placed in restraints and were moved to another institution.
The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of wounds to his temple and neck, and to the front and back of his head. He has been released and is recovering at home. His name was not released.
Perez, of Los Angeles County, was sentenced in 2017 to 55 years to life for carjacking with the use of a firearm and second-degree murder.
Mendoza, of Madera County, was sentenced in 2017 to seven years for two counts of second-degree robbery and possession or manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, which occurred at the Madera County Department of Corrections.
Following the attack, the prison’s Investigative Services Unit set up a crime scene and started an investigation. Inmate movement is being restricted during the investigation.
The Office of the Inspector General was notified and the Peer Support Program was activated. The program ensures employees involved in work-related critical incidents are provided with intervention and resources to cope with traumatic events.
The prison opened in Kings County in 1997 and houses Level II, III and IV inmates. It specializes in substance abuse treatment, houses more than 5,600 inmates and employs more than 2,000 people.
The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility is next to Corcoran State Prison, where a number of high profile prisoners are housed.
