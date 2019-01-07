It was a whale of a garage sale, but burglary victim says the items belonged to her

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating Tim Anderson, 51, of Orosi, who is wanted for questioning about a suspicious garage sale.
About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Orosi substation were dispatched to the 4900 Block of Stagecoach Road in Badger to investigate a burglary.
The resident told deputies she had been out of town for two weeks and while she was away, someone broke into her home and stole tools, clothing, expensive household items, kitchenware, washer and dryer, refrigerator and other tools kept outside the home.
She estimated the loss at $18,360, the sheriff’s office reported. Due to the large amount of stolen property, the Property Crimes Unit detectives got involved.
About 9:45 p.m., detectives got a search warrant and went to a home in the 41400 block of Road 124 in Orosi, where they found several stolen items. The victim was contacted and verified that the items belonged to her.
Deputies recovered $5,500 worth of equipment and stolen household goods and returned them to the victim.
Detectives also learned that local resident Anderson had allegedly dropped off the property at the home. He also held a yard sale over the weekend where some of the property was apparently sold. Detectives could not find Anderson but are now looking for him.
Anyone with information about what happened, or who recently purchased property from Anderson, is asked to contact Detective Anthony Ellis at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
