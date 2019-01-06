Crime

Fresno man stabbed in neck. Police searching for suspect

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

January 06, 2019 02:22 PM

An argument over money turned violent Sunday in Fresno, police say
A man in his 50s was stabbed Sunday afternoon in southwest Fresno during what police believe to be a dispute over money.

Lt. Michael Landon said the injured man was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to the neck.

The man was conscious and police said the injury did not immediately appear to be life-threatening.

The stabbing happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Pottle Avenue and Inyo Street. Landon said the injured man and the man suspected of stabbing him knew each other.

Police believe he fled in a brown van. The knife used in the stabbing had not been recovered.

