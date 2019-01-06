Fresno man stabbed in neck. Police searching for suspect

A man in his 50s was stabbed Sunday afternoon in southwest Fresno during what police believe to be a dispute over money.
Lt. Michael Landon said the injured man was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to the neck.
The man was conscious and police said the injury did not immediately appear to be life-threatening.
The stabbing happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Pottle Avenue and Inyo Street. Landon said the injured man and the man suspected of stabbing him knew each other.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police believe he fled in a brown van. The knife used in the stabbing had not been recovered.
Comments