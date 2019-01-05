Masked men pretend to be cops, pull over woman and demand money in Porterville

Two masked and armed men who were pretending to be police officers pulled over a car and demanded money from a woman Friday in Porterville, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s news release.
Deputies responded to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 128 in Porterville around 2:40 p.m. regarding the robbery.
The victim, whose name has not been release, told deputies the two men who pulled her over wore dark clothes and ski masks. They also had a red and blue LED light-bar stuck in the front window of their car.
The men pulled out a shotgun and a handgun, and demanded money from her. After searching the victim and her vehicle, the men drove off with a small amount of cash.
The victim was not hurt during the robbery
The suspects are still loose, and considered armed and dangerous. They are said to be driving an early 2000’s black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559- 733-6218.
