Hot prowl burglary suspect arrested after being confronted by Clovis resident

A suspected hot prowl burglar was chased out of a southeast Clovis residence Thursday morning after being confronted by a resident in the home.
Clovis police said they got an emergency call at 10:15 a.m. from a person who said an unknown man opened the front door and walked into the home in the 3200 block of Monterosa Lane. While inside, the man was confronted by the caller’s husband. The suspect was forced back outside the front door and fled the area, police said.
When police arrived, an officer saw the suspect walking away from the area. The officer tried to talk with him, but he fled.
Police quickly caught up with him and he was detained after a brief struggle. He was identified as 21-year-old Hunter Attebery of Hanford.
After being identified by the victims, Attebery was arrested for residential burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.
