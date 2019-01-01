‘Everyone else is doing it.’ Multiple New Year’s arrests linked to firing guns in celebration

If you live in the Valley, there’s a chance you heard gunfire when the clock struck midnight Tuesday.
Police around the Valley say they arrested three people caught celebrating the new year by firing guns.
Ricardo Mendoza, 34, allegedly admitted to firing 10 rounds into the ground and telling officers that “everyone else is doing it and it is New Year’s,’” investigators said in a news release.
Police say Mendoza fired the gun at a party in the 3300 block of east Belmont Avenue around 10:36 p.m, and it was heard by ShotSpotter.
He was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Just after 2:30 a.m., ShotSpotter caught 17 rounds that were fired at a specific address in the 300 block of West Eden Avenue, police said.
Shell casings were found in the yard and officers found a Springfield XD 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the home.
Logan Parker, 28, was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm and several other felony gun allegations, police said.
In Visalia, Jose Antonio Coria, 40, was also arrested.
Officers were at an unrelated call a few minutes after midnight when they heard 25 rounds fired nearby, according to Visalia police.
They found Coria in the 400 block of northeast Second Avenue and found a handgun equipped with a high capacity magazine, officers said.
Coria was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm and for possession of a high capacity magazine.
