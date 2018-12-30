Pedestrian killed in collision near Selma. Suspected drunken driver jailed, CHP says

One man was killed after being struck by a car just outside of Selma early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP received a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Manning Avenue just west of Leonard Avenue around 3:44 a.m., investigators said in a news release.
Selma resident Richard Flores, 30, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord east on Manning approaching Leonard when he struck a man walking on the roadway. Flores was able to see the man but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. According to CHP, Flores was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol during the collision.
The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday morning pending notification of the man’s family.
