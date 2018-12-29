AT&T store in NE Fresno gets robbed. Then suspects crash car trying to flee

Two people were arrested Saturday night and Fresno Police were searching for a third suspect after the group robbed an AT&T store in northeast Fresno then crashed their car.
Fresno Police said the three suspects robbed an AT&T store at Cedar and Sheppard avenues. Then upon speeding off, they crashed their car near Highway 41 and Friant.
The suspects tried to run away. Police were able to capture two of them and were looking for the third person.
