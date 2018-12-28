Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband in chest with kitchen knife

A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife, Fresno police said Friday.
Officers responded to the stabbing call just after 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Fulton Street near Belmont Avenue. There, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper chest. He told police he had been in an argument with the woman, identified by police as Jackeline Pineda.
That argument turned physical and the man blocked Pineda as she tried to leave. She then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him once, police said.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition.
Pineda was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
