Teenage boy stabs another teen multiple times west of Highway 99

Police are searching for a teen they say stabbed another teen Thursday night at a Fresno apartment complex.
The two boys, both minors, got into an argument just before 6 p.m. at the Westwood Village apartments near Valentine and Shields avenues, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.
One boy allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the other multiple times in the side before fleeing on foot.
The stabbed teen, who lives at the complex, was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, Dooley said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police are canvassing the area and talking to witnesses, but have little to go on. The suspect is described as wearing a dark jacket and light pants.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Comments