He ran from cops during a traffic stop. Do you know where he is?

By Ashleigh Panoo

December 27, 2018 08:51 PM

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted felon who ran from officers during a traffic stop.

Isaac Stafford, 23, was pulled over near A and Mariposa streets around 11 a.m. Wednesday when he ran, according to Sgt. Brian Valles. Cops were not able to locate him. A handgun equipped with a high capacity extended magazine was allegedly found in the vehicle he was in.

Stafford has a violent criminal history and is wanted on several felony charges related to illegal possession of a firearm, Valles said.

Anyone who knows Stafford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

