Man stabbed in the head in southeast Fresno, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

December 27, 2018 04:32 PM

Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the head Wednesday in southeast Fresno.

According to police, a disturbance outside an apartment complex near Chance and Hamilton avenues led to the violent stabbing around 2 p.m. The suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old with long hair who was wearing blue shorts.

Lt. Mark Hudson said that the stabbing victim’s sister made the call to police and said her injured brother was being uncooperative with police; it’s unclear if the man was taken to the hospital.

The injury appeared to have been nonlethal. Hudson added that homicide detectives were not requested.

