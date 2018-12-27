Fresno sheriff detectives search for suspect in armed robbery of field workers

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery of field workers earlier this month west of Raisin City and Caruthers.
The outstanding suspect is Marco Antonio Perez, 26, of Selma. Two suspects have arrested: Jorge Pacheco, 23, of Fresno, and Dion Loftis, 22, of Hanford.
Tony Botti, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the armed robbery occurred around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in a vineyard off a dirt road north of Floral Avenue and west of South Jameson Avenue. A group of workers was pruning a vineyard at that location when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks drove up in a black Dodge Durango and demanded money.
Botti said one suspect was armed with a handgun and another had a knife.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“A contractor, who was paying the employees at the time, had a large amount of cash taken from them,” Botti said. “Two of the field workers also handed over their money.”
Botti said Perez and Pacheco fled in the SUV, but Loftis stumbled and fell, dropped his gun, and didn’t make it to the vehicle.
“One of the victims picked up the gun and began firing shots at Loftis,” Botti said. “He was struck three times – twice in the buttocks and once in the calf. The victim continued shooting at the back of the SUV as it drove away. The other workers quickly ran over and held Loftis down as they waited for deputies to respond to a 911 call that was made.”
Loftis was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery, and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Anyone with information about where Perez may be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, Detective Patrick Beggs at 559-600-8390 or patrick.beggs@fresnosheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org, where tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments