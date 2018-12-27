Crime

Visalia apartment complex riddled with gunfire

By Jim Guy

December 27, 2018 07:36 AM

Visalia police are investigating a shooting incident at an apartment complex, where several windows in the building being riddled with gunfire.

The incident took place about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of of Northwest Third Street.

Multiple rounds were fired before suspects fled. Police say detectives are not certain why the building was targeted and are asking for anyone with information to call 559-734-8117.

