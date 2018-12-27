Visalia apartment complex riddled with gunfire

Visalia police are investigating a shooting incident at an apartment complex, where several windows in the building being riddled with gunfire.
The incident took place about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of of Northwest Third Street.
Multiple rounds were fired before suspects fled. Police say detectives are not certain why the building was targeted and are asking for anyone with information to call 559-734-8117.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments