Killing of Fresno County farmer unresolved, as jury fails to reach verdict

The fate of the man accused of gunning down Fresno County farmer George Salwasser Jr. remained in limbo Wednesday, as jurors for the second time failed to reach a verdict.
Defendant Jose Canas faced a second degree murder charge in the trial, where he was accused of fatally shooting Salwasser in 2014. In court, Judge Alvin M. Harrell III read a statement from the jury that said it had become uncooperative in reaching a verdict and that the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,” according to the jury foreperson.
Harrell declared a mistrial before noon, after he asked the jury as a whole and individually whether there was anything the court could do to help them reach a unanimous verdict. As a whole, the jury was silent and then each juror responded “no” to the judge.
The jury had voted three times to try to reach a verdict, twice in writing and once verbally. The latest vote had them at 10-2 in favor of acquittal for Canas. According to the note from the jury, jurors were adamant about their votes.
Two years ago, Canas was found not guilty of first-degree murder, but the jury hung on a second-degree murder charge, 9-3 in favor of not guilty.
Salwasser was allegedly killed while confronting Canas and Adrian Aceves on his property south of the tiny town of Biola.
Canas and Aceves were said by prosecutors to be stripping a stolen pickup truck on Salwasser’s property near Howard and Shields avenues.
