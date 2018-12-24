Crime

10 pounds of methamphetamine found during a Tulare traffic stop, police say

By Marilyn Castaneda

December 24, 2018 03:26 PM

Tulare police seized 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to a news release.

The traffic stop Saturday was reported in the area of Highway 99 and Paige Avenue. Police said the driver, whose name was not released, was driving without a license. Police said the driver was not from the area.

Police said the officer “developed a strong suspicion that there was more to this routine traffic stop and requested assistance” from a police K9 unit. Officers did not elaborate on what led the investigator to suspect other possible criminal activity.

Tulare police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Upon searching, they found about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, police say.

Police also did not say whether any arrests were made in the case.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

