10 pounds of methamphetamine found during a Tulare traffic stop, police say

Tulare police seized 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to a news release.
The traffic stop Saturday was reported in the area of Highway 99 and Paige Avenue. Police said the driver, whose name was not released, was driving without a license. Police said the driver was not from the area.
Police said the officer “developed a strong suspicion that there was more to this routine traffic stop and requested assistance” from a police K9 unit. Officers did not elaborate on what led the investigator to suspect other possible criminal activity.
Tulare police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Upon searching, they found about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, police say.
Police also did not say whether any arrests were made in the case.
