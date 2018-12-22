Feud between women boils over, followed by gunshots, vandalism, Fresno police say

Two women were arrested Saturday morning after an ongoing feud erupted into gunfire near the intersection of Olive and Crystal avenues, Fresno police say.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:51 a.m. and located a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. After speaking with residents, officers made contact with one of the women, Clarissa Lewis, 30, who had a minor foot injury, according to a police news release.
The injury appeared to be caused by debris from a bullet striking the vehicle. Police learned the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby motel in the 900 block of North Parkway Drive.
Officer Christopher Martinez along with other officers located shooting suspect Clareese Byrd, 27, after learning she was inside a room at the motel.
Fresno Street Violence detectives Parvinder Dhillon and Justin Hardy found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun used during the shooting. Several expended casings were found within the crime scene.
Police say Byrd confessed she had left her room with a firearm after seeing Lewis vandalize a friend’s vehicle. She allegedly fired three or four shots toward Lewis vehicle as she fled. Lewis admitted to police she had vandalized a vehicle in the parking lot.
Byrd was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Lewis was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
