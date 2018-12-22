Crime

Feud between women boils over, followed by gunshots, vandalism, Fresno police say

By Marilyn Castaneda

December 22, 2018 01:48 PM

Two women were arrested Saturday morning after an ongoing feud erupted into gunfire near the intersection of Olive and Crystal avenues, Fresno police say.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:51 a.m. and located a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. After speaking with residents, officers made contact with one of the women, Clarissa Lewis, 30, who had a minor foot injury, according to a police news release.

The injury appeared to be caused by debris from a bullet striking the vehicle. Police learned the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby motel in the 900 block of North Parkway Drive.

Officer Christopher Martinez along with other officers located shooting suspect Clareese Byrd, 27, after learning she was inside a room at the motel.

Fresno Street Violence detectives Parvinder Dhillon and Justin Hardy found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun used during the shooting. Several expended casings were found within the crime scene.

Police say Byrd confessed she had left her room with a firearm after seeing Lewis vandalize a friend’s vehicle. She allegedly fired three or four shots toward Lewis vehicle as she fled. Lewis admitted to police she had vandalized a vehicle in the parking lot.

Byrd was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and Lewis was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

