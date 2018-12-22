Expired registration stop turns into high-speed chase, Fresno County deputies say

A routine traffic stop for expired registration in Raisin City turned into a 3.5 mile pursuit Friday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies around 1:15 p.m. had pulled over three men in a car at Bowles and Bryan avenues, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The men were allegedly being untruthful about their names.
After the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle, one of the passengers hopped over into the driver’s seat and sped away.
Traveling at around 85 mph, the suspects’ car collided with another vehicle in a vineyard near Manning and Cornelia avenues. The two men inside the suspect vehicle then fled on foot. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to find the two men, the release said.
Deputies found an empty holster, burglary tools and methamphetamine in the car.
Rosario Baez, 37, of Caruthers was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and possession of stolen property. The two other suspects have been identified, but have not been found.
