Convicted felon busted for pursuit, firearm possession, Fresno police say

By Marilyn Castaneda

December 22, 2018 10:14 AM

Fresno Police Department
Fresno police say a convicted felon and another man were arrested Thursday after failing to pull over for a traffic stop and subsequently engaging in a pursuit with officers.

The chase started around 4:30 a.m. after officers Sean Clapper and Daniel Saldana attempted to pull over the suspects’ Ford pickup truck for a non-operable brake light.

The driver failed to stop for officers and sped eastbound on Jensen Avenue, where the chase continued through several intersections, according to a Fresno police news release.

Driver Esequiel Godinez, 34, and passenger Isaac Duran, 41, exited the vehicle near the intersection of Chestnut and Garrett avenues and ran into a neighborhood. They were then captured by both officers.

Godinez was found to have a Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun in his pocket along. He has a prior felony conviction. Duran was arrested for allegedly violating his probation related to a domestic violence offense.

