Three suspects arrested in connection with six armed robberies in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with six armed robberies in Caruthers and Laton, the sheriff’s office announced in a release Friday.

Arrested were Alfredo Garza, 36, Carlos Zuniga, 33 and Vanessa Magana-Infante, 19. All are from Lemore and face felony charges for robbery.

The crimes happened at different businesses between Nov. 14 and Dec. 3. Five of the robberies happened in Caruthers and the other in Laton.

Detectives said all of the robberies were similar with one or two of the men entering the stores wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. They pointed handguns at the clerks and demanded cash. Magana-Infante served as the getaway driver in at least one of the robberies, the Sheriff’s office said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The suspects robbed several stores, some twice, including a Valero gas station, Caruthers Market, Cargo Market and a Dollar General Store.

Anyone with additional information about any of these cases is asked to contact Detective Eric Penland at 559-600-8171, eric.penland@fresnosheriff.org or Detective Lindsay Milchovich at 559-600-8174, lindsay.milchovich2@fresnosheriff.org. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.