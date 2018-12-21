Jury in Salwasser murder trial said it’s deadlocked. Judge says keep trying

The jury in the murder trial of Jose Canas, accused of killing farmer George Salwasser in 2014, told the judge they were deadlocked, defense attorney Ralph Torres said Friday.

The judge gave the jury further instructions and instructed the jury to keep deliberating, Torres said.

The jury resumed deliberations shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Canas, 26, is accused to shooting Salwasser, 38, on May 8, 2014, when Salwasser confronted Canas and another man on his farm property trying to take the rims off a stolen truck.

If found guilty, Canas faces 40 years to life in prison.

Two years ago, Canas was found not guilty of first-degree murder but the jury hung on second-degree murder. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office refiled charges on second-degree murder.

The jury started deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

Salwasser, 38, was killed around 6:15 p.m. after he pulled up in his pickup truck and confronted Adrian Aceves and Canas, who were stripping a stolen pickup truck on the farmer’s property near Howard and Shields avenues, south of the tiny town of Biola.





Salwasser was killed while holding a gun and a cellphone and calling 911. He told Aceves and Canas he was calling authorities,

Prosecutors played the 911 tape for the jury.

Canas pulled a .38-caliber revolver from his pants pocket and shot Salwasser two times, in the neck and upper back, prosecutor William Lacy said. He said Canas is a Surreno gang member who preferred a revolver because they don’t use clips that can jam.

Lacy told the jury during the trial that Canas at first denied any involvement, but a detective convinced him to tell the truth.

Canas blamed the victim, Lacy said.

On a videotape, Canas can be heard saying, “He should have came at us different,” and “Finally, I’m sorry, but it’s really the victim’s fault.”

But the defense attorney told jurors that Canas lied to detectives about firing the gun to protect his family from gang retaliation if he blamed Aceves, who was a gang member at the time.

“He told the truth” on the witness stand, Torres said.

He said its more likely that Aceves is the guilty party, he said.

“There’s more evidence of Adrian Aceves as the killer in this case,” Torres said. “The prosecution’s case is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Aceves pleaded guilty in July 2015 to voluntary manslaughter and possessing a stolen truck. In exchange for his plea, he will be sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

On the day of the Salwasser slaying, a man named Fabian Mansanalez had stolen the truck earlier that day in Fresno, according to trial testimony and previous news stories.

He then drove the stolen truck to his sister’s home to enlist her husband, Aceves, to help him sell the truck’s tires and rims. Aceves called his friend Canas, and the four arranged to meet and ended up on Salwasser’s property.

While the truck was being stripped, Mansanalez and his sister, Maria Mansanalez, drove to a store a mile away. While they were gone, Salwasser pulled up in his pickup.

When Aceves started to walk away, Salwasser told him to stop. Once Salwasser’s attention was diverted to Aceves, Canas shot Salwasser, according to the prosecution.

One bullet entered Salwasser’s neck from the left side. Another bullet stuck the left side of his back. Salwasser died within four to seven minutes of being shot.

In his first trial, Canas testified that he was facing Salwasser when Aceves sneaked up and shot Salwasser. He also testified that Aceves forced him at gunpoint to take Salwasser’s gun after Salwasser was fatally shot.

Canas also took the stand at the second trial.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies arrested Aceves and Maria Mansanalez after she crashed her SUV in a nearby field. Fabian Mansanalez and Canas were arrested the next day.

The murder weapon never was found, but two bullets from Salwasser’s body helped determine the kind of gun used.

Salwasser’s .380 Ruger was found months later in Merced County. A gang associate of Canas had it, court records say.

In 2015, Fabian Mansanalez was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Maria Mansanalez also accepted a plea agreement to testify against Canas.