Police in Hanford arrest man on charges of child molestation

Hanford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
Marco Antonio Lopez Vasquez was arrested after a 12-year-old reported the abuse to a school resource officer.
Investigating detectives found the victim had been allegedly molested by a relative several times over the past two years by Vasquez. The molestation started when Vasquez moved to Hanford from Mexico, police said in news release.
During an interview with detectives, police said Vasquez admitted to the molestation.
He was booked into the Kings County Jail on several counts of sexual molestation of a juvenile.
