Man facing felony charges after running over toddler in relative’s driveway, police say

Fresno police booked a man on felony hit-and-run charges early Wednesday after he allegedly fled after running over a 23-month-old girl in a relative’s driveway.
He was identified as Eddie Alvarado, 33.
The child, identified as Zayliah Medina, is in critical condition with major head and spinal injuries at Valley Children’s Hospital
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called the incident, which took place in the 200 block of West Geary Street, a tragedy, one that was compounded because Alvarado fled instead of calling police. If he had, Alvardo would likely face only an infraction charge for being an unlicensed driver, Dyer said.
Video of the incident shows a driver identified as Alvarado sitting in an SUV in the driveway of a home on Geary when the child’s mother, Diamante Miranda, walks out to speak with him on the driver’s side.
Moments later, the toddler runs out of the house and stops in front of the vehicle on the passenger side, and the driver runs over the toddler with both front and back tires. Almost instantly, Miranda and the driver realize what has occurred, and the mother picks up the child to rush her to the hospital in another vehicle as Alvarado clutches his head in his hands.
The incident took place about 10:15 a.m. Zayliah was first taken to Community Regional Medical Center and then to Valley Children’s Hospital. Dyer said detectives interviewed Miranda at Valley Children’s, and she initially said that she didn’t know how Zayliah was run over.
But police had obtained the video from a neighbor’s camera, and the mother acknowledged her stepbrother was involved in the injury, and said she had not wanted to get him in trouble.
About 11:30 p.m., Fresno police learned from police in Madera that Alvarado, also known as Eddie Miranda, had been assaulted in that city, apparently by other family members angry at what had happened, Dyer said. Alvarado was taken to CRMC for his injuries and initially denied involvement to police, but then was told of the video.
Asked why he did not report the incident, Alvarado did not have an answer, Dyer said. Alvarado is a field worker who has been in the United States for about a year. The chief said police do not know his immigration status, and in response to a question, said he didn’t know if Alvarado’s efforts to avoid responsibility was related to concerns about the status.
