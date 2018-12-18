They flashed a gun and robbed a Fresno barbershop. Now, police are looking for them

Fresno police are searching for two people they say robbed a barbershop on Kings Canyon Road on Tuesday night.
The two males were described as being in their late teens or early twenties, with a medium height and weight.
They entered Blend Boyz Barbershop around 6:45 p.m., wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads, concealing most of their face, according to Lt. Steve Card. One of the suspects had a black semi-automatic handgun.
They allegedly demanded cash from the two employees inside, taking the cash and some of their personal property. Then they ran north on Woodrow Avenue, Card said.
There were no customers inside the barbershop at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
