Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Visalia Recreation Center with bomb, police say

A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to “blow up” the Visalia Recreation Center with a bomb Tuesday afternoon.
Visalia police said Moses Soto, 49, was arrested after threatening the city’s recreation center, located at 345 N. Jacob St., around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Soto began yelling at employees inside the recreation center and allegedly told one employee that he had a bomb and was going to blow up the building. Police said he left the building shortly after making that statement and was located later in the area of School Street and Conyer Avenue.
Soto was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat and resisting/delaying an officer. Police said he initially refused to follow officer’s orders but eventually submitted to arrest.
