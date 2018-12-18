Runaway girl found inside stolen car after police chase ends with one arrest

A police chase in Porterville early Tuesday resulted in one arrest and a runaway teenage girl from Visalia being found.
Porterville police said a 17-year-old male, who was not named, was arrested around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday after police spotted him driving a 1992 Honda Accord with its headlights off.
Police said they tried to pull him over in the area of Jean Avenue and Prospect Street in Porterville, but he continued driving. A chase followed until the Honda became disabled west of Porterville, in the area of Road 193 and Avenue 145, after driving over spike strips left on the road by officers.
Police determined the Honda he was driving had been reported stolen out of Poplar. The 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, failure to yield, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The 15-year-old girl passenger inside the vehicle, who was not named, was determined to be a reported runaway from Visalia.
