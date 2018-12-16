‘We are going to die tonight.’ Man killed by deputies in violent struggle over child

HANFORD - A man shot and killed over the weekend by Kings County sheriff’s deputies has been identified as 35-year-old Edgar Espinoza, who authorities said was holding a “large military-style knife” to his 9-year-old son’s neck when a deputy opened fire.
Espinoza was shot to death just after 11 p.m. while struggling with his son and deputies from inside a white Chevrolet Silverado on the side of the road in the 7600 block of Houston Avenue in Hanford.
Authorities initially went to the area after several 911 calls, including one reporting a man chasing a child in the roadway on Houston Avenue.
At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Sheriff David Robinson said when two deputies arrived on scene they could see the child was struggling and shouting for help, saying Espinoza was trying to kill him.
Robinson said the deputies tried to pull the boy out of the truck through a window but Espinoza pulled him back into the truck, put him in a chokehold, and held “what was believed to be a knife” to the child’s throat. One of the two deputies at the scene then fired several rounds, striking Espinoza.
“Upon being hit by gunfire, Edgar shouted ‘kill me, kill me,’ while attempting to inflict injury to the child,” deputies said in a news release. “Noticing Edgar was likely going to inflict serious injury to the child a deputy fired additional shots and was then successful in rescuing the child.”
Deputies rushed the child away from the truck to a safer area.
“The child told deputies Edgar had said ‘we are going to die tonight,’” sheriff’s deputies said in the statement. “ The child also relayed that Edgar had a gun in the vehicle with him.”
The child also told deputies he’d managed to escape from his father briefly before deputies arrived, but Espinoza had captured him again and knocked him unconscious, authorities said.
Deputies summoned the SWAT Team, which approached the truck in two armored vehicles. Deputies then learned that Espinoza had died inside the truck.
Two knives were recovered from the scene.
Robinson said Saturday’s violence was “a tragedy” but praised the actions of the deputies as heroic.
“I couldn’t be more proud of their actions,” the sheriff told reporters.
Robinson said the circumstances that led to Saturday’s violence between the father and the boy remained under investigation Sunday.
“We are told the incident stemmed from a domestic issue and that Edgar was the child’s father,” officials said in the statement.
The incident originally was described by authorities as a possible kidnapping, but investigators later learned the child’s mother knew her son was with Espinoza in the hours leading up to the shooting.
The child was transported to Adventist Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered during the incident. He was reunited with his mother.
One of the deputies suffered a hand injury while trying to rescue the boy. Authorities described the injury as “superficial.”
Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure in law enforcement-involved shootings. The deputies names were not released Sunday.
Robinson said one of the deputies has been on the force for 24 plus years and the other for three years.
“These two deputies acted bravely in the face of danger and without hesitation jumped in to save a child’s life,” deputies said in the news release. “The child also was very brave in his attempts to flee and immediately alert the deputies on scene that his father was trying to kill him. He is a brave young man and we are grateful that he is safe and back with his mother.”
Robinson said Espinoza had been arrested earlier this year on allegations of domestic violence, elder abuse and burglary.
