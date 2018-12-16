Man killed by deputies after holding knife to child’s throat, authorities say

Kings County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Saturday who they said was holding a knife to the throat of a child he apparently had kidnapped, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.
Few details were immediately available Sunday, including the child’s age, the man’s identity and whether the man and the child were related.
Deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Houston Avenue in Hanford just after 11 p.m. after receiving calls of a man chasing a child on the roadway, deputies said in the prepared statement.
The man and the boy were inside a white Chevrolet Silverado on the shoulder of the road, the sheriff’s office said, and the man was holding a knife to the child’s throat.
The child was hurt, and deputies fired shots at the man, killing him, the sheriff’s office said in the statement.
Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the child’s injury.
The child was rescued from the truck and taken to the hospital. He was later reunited with his mother, deputies said.
Authorities also said a deputy was injured but did not provide details. The deputy was treated at an area hospital and later released.
