An inmate at the Fresno County jail has died. It’s being investigated

An inmate at the Fresno County jail has died, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives from the sheriff’s homicide unit and investigators from the district attorney’s office are investigating.
Offette Starnes, 54, was found about 2:30 a.m. Friday during a routine medical check, a news release said.
Officers took him to the jail infirmary, where he became unconscious. Medical staff administered CPR and emergency medical services was called. Medics established a pulse and took him to a hospital, but he died about 4 a.m. Friday.
Starnes was booked into the jail on May 21, 2013 on a murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office. He was a suspect in the stabbing death of his roommate at a Fresno motel, according to Bee archives.
The cause of death should be known after the results of toxicology tests are available, the release said.
Comments