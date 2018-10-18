Masked man robs a store in west Fresno. Police have it on video

An armed robbery in west Fresno was caught on video surveillance but it appears no one was hurt and the suspect got away.
About 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the Dollar General at 3707 W. Shields Avenue armed with a silver handgun. He wore a mask and a reflective safety vest. He pointed the gun and demanded cash from the register, police said.
Employees put the register drawer on the counter and the suspect removed the cash.
He ran out the door to the back of the store where he had his bicycle waiting. He went south on Brawley Avenune and into the neighborhood west of Brawley and south of Shields.
