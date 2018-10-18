Fresno officer shoots, wounds armed man in northeast Fresno

A Fresno police officer shot and wounded an armed, apparently suicidal man early Thursday in northeast Fresno, Chief Jerry Dyer said.
The shooting took place near Maple and Teague avenues shortly after 1 a.m. following a chain of events that began with a 911 call to police from a woman who reported that her brother was suicidal, armed with a handgun and en route in a pickup to his mother’s home in the 2200 block of East Portland Avenue.
Dyer said a police helicopter followed the pickup, which left a home in the 7500 block of North Paula, to the area while officers rushed to the neighborhood and called in a negotiator.
The chief said the man’s mother let him in her home, but then received a call from her daughter, who said she should not allow him entry because of his irrational behavior. When the man became irate, the mother locked herself inside a bedroom. Police reported hearing pounding in the home, apparently as the man tried to get his mother to open the door.
The man, with “an extensive drug use history,” and was “non-responsive” to a call from a police negotiator, said Dyer. A family member also told a police dispatcher that he might seek to have an officer take his life, the chief added.
Police watched the man go in and out of the house several times and it appeared that he retrieved a handgun from the pickup at one point before going back inside, Dyer said. When he came back out, officers told the man to drop the weapon, but he began to turn toward an officer and the officer fired at him with a rifle several times, striking him in the arm. The man fell to the ground. He sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The shooting was captured on a police body camera. Dyer said the officer who fired the rifle will be on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Police have accounted for the rounds fired by the officer during the incident.
