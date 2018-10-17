Porterville man sentenced to 122 years in prison for child molestation

A Porterville man who molested a boy may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Kalashian sentenced Eloy Joven, 33, to 122 years-to-life in prison for child molestation, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
In August, a jury found Joven guilty of sex crimes involving a child: two counts of sodomy of a minor under the age of 10, four counts of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10 and four counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14.
Each count is a felony and considered a strike offense. The jury also found true that substantial sexual conduct occurred.
The crimes occurred between July 23, 2008 and March 21, 2015 involving a single male victim between ages 2 and 8, according to the district attorney’s Office. The crimes occurred in Porterville.
Joven will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes Against Children Division and investigated by Cpl. Jose Dominguez of the Porterville Police Department.
