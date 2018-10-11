Woman struck, killed by car in central Fresno

A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in central Fresno.
The accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. with a woman found on the road.
She was struck as a vehicle was turning right onto Shields Avenue while traveling south on Millbrook Avenue, said Fresno Police Lt. Jennifer Horsford.
It is currently unclear whether the woman was crossing the intersection when she was struck. Police also are investigating the possibility that the woman already had been on the ground when she was struck.
The driver cooperated with police. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash in regards to the driver.
