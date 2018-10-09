Clovis driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after pedestrian struck by car, CHP says

A Clovis man was arrested Tuesday night after his car struck and injured a pedestrian near southeast Fresno, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision took place near East Bagley and South Recreation avenues. The CHP said that Lawrence Vanderhoof, 48, was southbound on Recreation in a 1997 Toyota at a high rate of speed when he drove into northbound lanes and struck John Shoff, 31, who was walking on the edge of the northbound lane.
Shoff sustained a major leg injury and was hospitalized.
The CHP said Vanderhoof tried to run from the crash but was arrested. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence.
