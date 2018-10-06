Gang member threatens to shoot Fresno middle-schooler, police say

Fresno police say they arrested a young gang member on Friday who allegedly threatened to shoot a student at a middle school.
The student reported a threat he received on social media to his school’s resource officer on Friday. Police did not release the name of the middle school, nor the two boys involved because they are both minors.
Police say the threat consisted of a gang member showing a gun and telling the student he was going to shoot him and come to the school to find him.
The resource officer realized that the boy making the threats was a former student at the middle school and alerted MAGEC detectives, who were familiar with the boy and knew him to be involved in gang activity.
He was found near Belmont Avenue and First Street and was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of making terrorist threats, police said.
Comments