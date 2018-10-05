They tried to kill someone in gang-related assault at local gas station, police say

Six people were arrested this week and charged with attempted homicide in Tulare following a gang-related assault that happened late last month, police say.

Among the six arrested Wednesday, three are minors. The other three were identified on Friday as Jose Sandoval, 27, Consuelo Gutierrez, 26 and Eliseo Maldonado, 20.

Tulare police said a person was assaulted Sept. 29 at the 4B gas station in the 200 block of West Inyo Avenue. The alleged suspects reportedly used various weapons during the assault.

Two people were seriously injured and were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police.

The suspects also were charged with conspiracy to commit a gang crime. Police believe the assault was directly related to gang activity.