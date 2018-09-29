Man found in Fresno alley with stab wound. Police don’t know how he was injured

Police officers are trying to piece clues together to determine how a man ended up stabbed in a southwest Fresno alley Saturday night.
Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said American Ambulance personnel picked the man up in an alley between Fresno and Merced streets just before 9 p.m.
Paramedics arrived to the scene in southwest Fresno first and located a suspicious injury on the man that they later determined as a stab wound.
The paramedics then called police and rushed the man to Community Regional Center, Dooley said.
Police arrived to the alleyway after the man was taken for treatment, so officers were not immediately able to confirm the extent of injuries. Dooley could not say where exactly the man was injured. The man is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s.
Along with closing off the alley, officers were knocking on doors in the area asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything. Dooley said there were no witnesses who could provide information Saturday night.
