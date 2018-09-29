Bulldog gang members drive stolen car in front of police. They were arrested soon after

Five people believed to belong to the Bulldog gang were arrested Saturday after a police officer spotted a stolen car driven past him.
The four men and a woman were found inside The Palace Inn along Parkway Drive.
The police officer arrived there after he spotted the stolen car, though no one was inside the vehicle.
The watchful eye of nearby surveillance video helped the officer track the alleged driver, 26-year-old Clovis man Adam Abrams.
In the motel room, Abrams and four other people were found in the room, along with a stolen gun.
Abrams was arrested, as were: Edward Aimbez, 31, Helen Aimbez, 34, Nicholas Benitez, 28 and Eric Garcia, 22.
The group faces charges from illegal possession of a gun to violating probation, according to Sgt. Glen Schafer.
The stolen car was returned to the owner. The weapon, which was also stolen, was confiscated.
