Drive-by shooting leaves pedestrian in serious condition

A man in his late twenties is in serious condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of west Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue, said Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police Department.
Officers received calls just before 2 p.m. and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Landon said.
He was said to be in serious condition and taken to a local hospital.
Police believe the shooting happened when the victim was walking in the neighborhood and a car started to follow him. Words were exchanged and an occupant inside the car shot the victim.
The victim ran to a nearby residence and asked the homeowner to call the police.
Landon said officers are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and evidence. He added evidence was found that’s consistent with the story officers were told. No arrests have been made.
The incident was the second drive-by shooting reported Saturday im Fresno.
