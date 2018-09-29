Nightclub fight nearly turns deadly in downtown Fresno, police say

A 38-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a violent altercation with a club security guard, according to Fresno police.
Around 2 a.m., Sergio Naranjo of Fresno was at the Los Arcos nightclub off F and Fresno Streets when he and another person started fighting with a security guard, according to a department news release.
Naranjo allegedly left the nightclub and returned with a semi-automatic gun, aiming it at the security guard while making verbal threats.
Several people jumped in to stop the altercation and were able to grab the gun from Naranjo and call officers. Officers arrived and found the security guard with a Taser gun pointed at Naranjo to keep him subdued, the release said.
The gun Naranjo was in possession of was found to be stolen from the Southern California in 2014. It contained a high capacity magazine.
Police say Naranjo admitted to possessing the gun, saying a friend gave it to him a couple years ago.
Naranjo was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several charges including brandishing a firearm, making criminal threats and multiple firearm violations.
With the seizure of Naranjo’s gun, Fresno police have recovered 128 firearms so far this year, the release said.
