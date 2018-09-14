Woodlake police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sheriff says

A Woodlake police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, Tulare County sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Friday.

Oscar Robles, 26, was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Kings County jail because he has arrested people who are in the Tulare County jail, Boudreaux said.

The investigation began Sept. 11 after deputies patrolling near Visalia came across a man and a woman walking, he said. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by a Woodlake police officer.

A second woman was soon found who said the same thing happened to her.

In one assault Robles was in uniform, said Boudreaux, who added he believes there are other victims.

“We will hold accountable police officers if they so choose to tarnish the badge,” Boudreaux said.





Robles faces charges of penetration with a foreign object, false imprisonment, assault under the color of authority and intimidation of a victim.





Robles in April 2017 was involved in an officer involved shooting in Woodlake that left a man paralyzed. Robles and other officers are being sued in civil court.



