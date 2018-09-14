The California Highway Patrol reported that Luis Cabrera-Ponce fatally injured a Woodlake woman while attempting to elude Woodlake Police at State Route 216 and Avenue 336.
Woodlake police chase ends with allegedly drunk driver killing another motorist, CHP says

By Jim Guy

September 14, 2018 08:02 AM

The California Highway Patrol Thursday booked Luis Cabrera-Ponce, 23, in connection with a fatal collision near Woodlake that was possibly alcohol-related.

The crash took place on Highway 216 at Avenue 336 just before 10 p.m.

The CHP said Cabrera-Ponce, 23, of Woodlake was westbound on Avenue 336 in a 2010 Chrysler while trying to evade Woodlake police officers. Cabrera-Ponce reportedly blew threw a stop sign at Highway 216 and broadsided a 2015 Nissan driven by a 27-year-old Woodlake woman. The woman died at the scene and Cabrera-Ponce sustained major injuries. He wa taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

