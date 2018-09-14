Woodlake police chase ends with allegedly drunk driver killing another motorist, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol Thursday booked Luis Cabrera-Ponce, 23, in connection with a fatal collision near Woodlake that was possibly alcohol-related.
The crash took place on Highway 216 at Avenue 336 just before 10 p.m.
The CHP said Cabrera-Ponce, 23, of Woodlake was westbound on Avenue 336 in a 2010 Chrysler while trying to evade Woodlake police officers. Cabrera-Ponce reportedly blew threw a stop sign at Highway 216 and broadsided a 2015 Nissan driven by a 27-year-old Woodlake woman. The woman died at the scene and Cabrera-Ponce sustained major injuries. He wa taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
